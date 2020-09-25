Supergirl stars welcome their first child

Other than Supergirl, Supermom! Melissa Benoist, star of The CW show, and Chris Wood, husband and co-star of the actress in the DC series, announce the birth of their first child with posts on Instagram.

“Huxley Robert Wood arrived a few weeks ago ♥ ️ and this little guy is everything [per noi]“writes Melissa in her post, which reports the same photo also shared by Chris.

“Our son was born. His name is Huxley. It’s incredible. And no, it’s probably none of your business. xo I’ll be right back, see you in 18 years“Wood adds in the caption of his post.

The Glee actress and The Vampire Diaries actor they met and fell in love on the set of Supergirl, where even in fiction their destinies intertwined not only on a professional level (being both superheroes), but also on a sentimental one.

Wood and Benoist got married last September, only to announce that they were pregnant in March.

Welcome to the little one Huxley, however, born a few weeks ago, arrives just a few days after the announcement of the conclusion of Supergirl, whose new season, the sixth, will also be the last. Shooting for the show will resume in a few days, just to allow the new mother to finish the maternity period.