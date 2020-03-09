General News

 Supergirl Promo 5 × 15: Reality Bytes

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Supergirl 5x15: Reality Bytes

That return of the superheroines of the Arrowverso that we mentioned before also means the return of "Supergirl" with a new episode in which the Girl of Steel teamed up with Andrea Rojas after an anti-tech extremist attacked her. In parallel, the partnership between Lex and Lena is consolidating, placing Lena as a potential great villain for Supergirl.

In the next chapter of next Sunday, we will see how Kara / Supergirl takes a night free of her “obligations” as protector of National City, taking her place Nia / Dreamer. However, this places her as the target of a terrorist group that goes after her for the simple fact of being transgender. Kara offers to help her but Nia wants to solve this problem in her own way.

DREAMER OFFERS HIM TO PROTECT HIS COMMUNITY AFTER HIS PARTNER IS ATTACKED WITH VIOLENCE – Nia's roommate (Nicole Maines), Yvette (Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man who targets Dreamer because he doesn't like it that Dreamer is transsexual and wants him to stop being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from further harm, Dreamer refuses to yield to her threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is next to Dreamer and asks Brainy (Jesse Rath) for extra help. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) try to rescue a man trapped in a escape room of virtual reality.

Armen V. Kevorkian directed this episode on March 15 written by Dana Horgan and Jay Faerber.

