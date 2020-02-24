 Supergirl Promo 5 × 14: The Bodyguard

Share it:

Last night a special chapter of "Supergirl" was issued that reached the milestone of being the 100th episode of the series. A chapter in which Kara Zor-El began to relive alternative timelines about what would have happened if she revealed her true identity to Lena to preserve her friendship. All this with the help of Mr. Mxyzptlk, who made himself available to the wishes of the heroine. The chapter brought back many characters who went through the series.

Now Supergirl launches the promo for her next episode 5 × 14 entitled “The bodyguard“, Where Krypton's daughter does not stop fulfilling the role of keeping everyone safe, even if she is at the request of her arch nemesis Lex Luthor.

LENA ADVANCES WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) asks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to protect Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but her evil purpose goes beyond simply keeping Andrea alive . Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) advances with Non Nocere, with the help of Lex.

Gregory Smith directed the scripted episode of Emilio Ortega Aldrich and Chandler Smidt from a story by Lindsay Sturman, airing on March 8.