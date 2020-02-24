General News

 Supergirl Promo 5 × 14: The Bodyguard

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Supergirl 5x14: The Bodyguard

Last night a special chapter of "Supergirl" was issued that reached the milestone of being the 100th episode of the series. A chapter in which Kara Zor-El began to relive alternative timelines about what would have happened if she revealed her true identity to Lena to preserve her friendship. All this with the help of Mr. Mxyzptlk, who made himself available to the wishes of the heroine. The chapter brought back many characters who went through the series.

Now Supergirl launches the promo for her next episode 5 × 14 entitled “The bodyguard“, Where Krypton's daughter does not stop fulfilling the role of keeping everyone safe, even if she is at the request of her arch nemesis Lex Luthor.

LENA ADVANCES WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) asks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to protect Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but her evil purpose goes beyond simply keeping Andrea alive . Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) advances with Non Nocere, with the help of Lex.

Gregory Smith directed the scripted episode of Emilio Ortega Aldrich and Chandler Smidt from a story by Lindsay Sturman, airing on March 8.

READ:   Ewan McGregor confirms that the Obi-Wan series was originally a movie
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.