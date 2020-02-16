Supergirl ends: DC Comics announcement shakes fans

Share it:

Superman's counterpart has had his own comic line for years, living adventures unrelated to the other Kryptonian. Supergirl he is currently facing the narrative arc "I'm The Bad Guy" which has seen the superheroine become a sort of unstoppable villain. In the most recent issue, Wonder Woman has also been unable to stop her.

The number 39 of Supergirl however it seems that it will be one of the last. DC Comics, the US publishing house that holds the rights of Supergirl, broke the news. The Steel Girl will end her current run with the number 42, scheduled for May 27. The news came just a few months after the arrival of the screenwriter Jody Houser and the designer Rachael Stott on the title, which kicked off this current story.

The story for now in the pages sees Supergirl in a tie-in with Batman / Superman "The Infected", an event that sees the heroine infected by a Batarang who was supposed to hit Superman instead. For fans, this cancellation is unexpected, although not completely. Sometimes, in fact, it happens that Kara completes her narrative cycle in other comics realities with different crossovers.

At the moment it is not known whether DC Comics will replace Supergirl with a new edition of the heroine or if for some time we will have to resign ourselves to reading about the Girl of Steel in the publications of the other DC Comics brand superheroes. Supergirl 42 will be written by Jody Houser and with drawings by Rachel Stott, cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico and Derrick Chew, with an output set for May 27, 2020.