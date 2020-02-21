Supergirl could make her presentation on 'Black Adam'

Share it:

'Black Adam' will not only mark the expected debut of the DC character embodied in Dwayne johnson, but will also serve as the beginning of a new team of superheroes in the DCEU. The character will face the Justice Society of America in the plot, something that has been confirmed by the star itself.

It is believed that heroes such as Hawkman, Stargirl or Doctor Fate will appear in the film and it is possible that another succulent character may appear in 'Black Adam'. As We Got This Covered points out, it seems that there are conversations in Warner Bros. to insert Supergirl into the new argument. The idea is that she would be reinvented as a member of the Justice Society. At the moment there is nothing official about that possible appearance, but it is something that they are valuing.

The cousin of Clark Kent has been going around the DCEU for some time, having the studio working on a solo film. Supergirl is expected to get going very soon, so it could be positive to present her in 'Black Adam'.

'Black Adam' is Shazam's main enemy. It was created in 1945 by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck for DC Comics. At the time, the only thing he was looking for was revenge against him, but now the character has become a corrupt antihero who only seeks to clear his name and reputation.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, 'Black Adam' will launch in theaters December 22, 2021.