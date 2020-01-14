General News

 Supergirl 5 × 10: The Bottle Episode images

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
At the gates of the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, The CW chain continues to advance what will come after the crossover, being the series "Supergirl" one of the first to place itself already in the consequences of the Crisis. This Sunday's chapter will be precisely dedicated to the consequences of the event.

To promote the chapter, we get the images that do not give us too many clues about that “chaotic threat” that the Steel Girl will have to face, although it would leave us indirect spoilers of Crisis to be able to see some returns in these images.

GUEST ARTIST MEAGHAN RATH – Post-Crisis complications leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) facing a chaotic threat.

