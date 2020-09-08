Supergirl 5, an unedited scene reveals an important detail about the series

Share it:

The fifth season of Supergirl ended early like many other production due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We will have to wait until next year before discovering how Kara’s events will continue but in the meantime, we can enjoy some unedited scenes thanks to the DVD and Blu-Ray box set of the series that has recently been on sale.

In “The Law Machine“episode that marked Melissa Benoist’s directorial debut, viewers got to see how Lex Luthor became a hero in the eyes of the people of Earth-Prime despite working in secret on the final downing of Supergirl.

In a deleted scene from this episode, as we see Lex almost gleefully enjoying the meal Eve prepared for him before cruelly revealing how she was using and manipulating her, there is a dialogue with her sister, Lena that we didn’t get to see. The girl admits she was right about it Kara and thus returns his watch which will later be used to enter the Fortress of Solitude.

The series ended early with the villain on the crest of the wave but, as revealed by Cryer himself, Lex’s interpreter, it will not be easy to defeat him.

“We shot part of the last episode and they will use some excerpts, but they’re writing a lot of new stuff around Lex. Which is interesting because the way my character was contrasted was certainly not conclusive. I like knowing that the bad guy can win from time to time. “

