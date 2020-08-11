Super World: Jason Bateman will direct a film in which all Earthlings will have superpowers!

Share it:

The actor and director Jason Bateman will join the writer Mark Perez for a very interesting cinecomic entitled Super World, with the explanatory title that already says everything about the project.

The project will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Gus Krieger, ed is set in a world where everyone on planet Earth is endowed with super powers … all but one man. Bateman and Perez, who worked together on the recent hit Game Night for New Line, they will develop the story as director and screenwriter respectively, with Bateman also appearing as producer via his Aggregate cinematic banner, in collaboration with Anonymous Content's David Kanter and Jeff Okin.

The original story, which came out this summer as an audiobook for Audible, is set in 2038, when every person on planet Earth has superpowers, with the exception of a man named Ignatius Lohman. Lohman is stuck in a white collar job while his father is one of the most powerful people on the planet and leader of the defense organization Peerless. But the protagonist will have his chance to become someone when he is forced to face an evil corporate entrepreneur whose power is neutralizing all those with special abilities.

Recall that Bateman is in talks to also direct Here Comes the Flood, a heist movie written by Simon Kinberg and produced by Netflix. Recently, thanks to Ozark the director and actor picked up a lot of 2020 Emmy nominations.