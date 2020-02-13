Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will welcome four Cuphead spirits!

Share it:

Apparently, the collaboration between Nintendo and Studio MDHR did not end with the arrival of Cuphead in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in the form of a special costume for the Warrior Mii fighter. In fact, an unmissable themed event for fans of both games will soon take place!

titled "What the … cup", this new event will take place from 7:00 on Friday 14 February to the same time on Wednesday 19 February, and will introduce four new Spirits, that is Cuphead, his companion Mugman, Satan is King Nut. The four characters are all visible in the promotional image shared for the occasion by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team, which you can admire at the opening of the news.

You will take part? We hope so! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, meanwhile, is about to enter a new and important phase in its history. Filed the Fighter Pass 1 with the arrival of Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Masahiro Sakurai's crossover fighting game – which quickly became the best-selling fighting game of all time – will soon welcome the six fighters of Fighter Pass 2: their identity is not yet was publicly revealed, but the team said they had already chosen them all!