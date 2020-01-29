Technology

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: waiting for Byleth, a gift arrives for NSO users

January 29, 2020
Garry
Looking forward to the next DLC character from Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which will arrive later with the 7.0 update, all players subscribing to the Switch Online service will be able to take advantage of a free gift.

While Byleth (of which you can find the presentation trailer at this link), character of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, is preparing to enrich the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster, Nintendo has decided to give a Spirit Training Set to all players subscribing to the Switch Online service. The pack contains a series of useful objects to make your helpers progress quickly, and in particular:

  • 3,000 SP
  • 100 Snacks (S)
  • 30 Snacks (M)
  • 5 Snacks (L)

To download the gift, simply go to theeshop and select the option Nintendo Switch Online. The package will appear in the list of exclusive offers. Alternatively, you can select the Eshop icon directly from the main Super Smash Bros Ultimate menu. A welcome surprise awaiting the 7.0 update which should arrive in the evening. Meanwhile, the fans venture the first hypotheses on the next character coming by bringing Crash Bandicoot into play.

