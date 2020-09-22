Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the new fighter soon? Clue from an advertisement!

Following the announcement of a second DLC program aimed at expanding the already populated roster of fighters in the Nintendo fighting game, the arrival of Min Min in Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been confirmed.

The articulated fighter part of the ARMS universe made its in-game debut during the month of June, bringing with it a new set of exclusive moves. Since then, the Kyoto home and Sakurai they offered no further details on the additional four DLC fighters yet to be presented. However, it seems that the right time may finally come.

To bring out the suspicion is the sighting of Adversting board dedicati a Super Smash Bros Ultimate in Japan. The latter, as you can verify at the bottom, in fact report clear references to the game’s expansion program and, more interestingly, will be removed on October 4th. The timeline seems to suggest that Nintendo will reveal the next DLC fighter by that date. This association of ideas, moreover, has already proved valid in the past, when similar advertisements had anticipated the arrival of Banjo and Kazooie in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Which fighter do you hope he can join the Nintendo icons and not within the fighting game for Nintendo Switch? Waiting for official updates, we remind you that Super Smash Bros Ultimate has sold over 20 million copies.