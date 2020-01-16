Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: the new character, Byleth of Fire Emblem, has been revealed on video

Share it:

During the last Direct on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai presented on video the new character of the brawler fighting game exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Byleth of Fire Emblem Three Houses.

The proud hero of the tactical RPG developed by Intelligent Systems under the aegis of Koei Tecmo will be available starting from January 29 within the Challenger Pack 5.

According to Sakurai himself, the introduction of this new character has been kept secret from most of the Nintendo staff, precisely to limit the leaks before this announcement, especially thanks to the warm welcome received in the motherland by Three Houses in mid 2019. Also internationally, the new Fire Emblem has achieved a great success of public and critics, representing in fact the best launch ever for the series in the USA.

As for the transposition of Byleth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we refer you to the vision of the announcement streaming with Sakurai to get a first taste of the fighting techniques and the wide range of skills of the new character coming from the fantasy dimension of Fire Emblem. Waiting to further deepen the knowledge of this hero with the Nintendo card and images, let us know with a comment what you think of this announcement and if, perhaps, you wanted another character for the Challenger Pack 5.