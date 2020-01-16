Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sakurai announces Fighters Pass 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of Direct which announced the arrival of Byleth's character from Fire Emblem Three Houses, Masahiro Sakurai officially unveiled Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass 2 for Switch.

At the end of the program of the Fighters Pass Vol.1 with the arrival, for the January 29, the hero of the last chapter of the tactical RPG saga of Fire Emblem, the director of the Smash Bros. series confirms its authors' commitment to developing a second expansion pack that will include six characters.

The streaming of the last Direct has not revealed further details on the identity of the heroes who will embellish the new Pass, but from Sakurai's voice we learn that his boys have already decided what the characters will be and that, just as happened in the past , will be presented from time to time a few days after the publication of the respective DLC. Within each expansion we will find an unpublished fighter, at least setting "themed" e you are Challenger Set, Besides new music tracks.

The buyers of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch will also receive a costume for the Mii Swordsman and Ancestral Armor from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.