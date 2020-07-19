Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Ninja, the Fortnite star introduced with a mod

Share it:

Ninja Joins the Fight! Or maybe not? The popular Fortnite stramer (aka Tyler Blevins) is the protagonist of a Super Smash Bros Ultimate mod, the famous Ninja is now available as a new character on the roster.

The CashClay modder has used the Solid Snake model to give life to the Ninja character, using the Fortnite Season 2 skin and adding voices, animations and sound effects, not a simple reskin therefore but a completely detailed and personalized model to reflect the well-known aesthetic canons of Ninja, with a characteristic blue color of the suit to the colored hair. You can download the Ninja mod from GameBanana, the first comments seem to be positive … and what do you think of it?

The last real hero of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster is ARMS Min Min, the character made his appearance as DLC last June, Sakurai said that he will continue to support the project with new fighters also in the fall will also come out two new Super Smash Bros Amiibo, i.e. Persona 5 Joker and Dragon Quest Hero.