Super Smash Bros Ultimate: new reflections from Sakurai on the "too many" heroes of Fire Emblem

In recent days, Masahiro Sakurai has caused a sensation by declaring that, according to him, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has too many Fire Emblem characters. The historical director of the Smash Bros. series decides to clarify his point of view through the pages of Famitsu.

During the interview granted to the editorial staff of the well-known Japanese videogame portal, Sakurai ha remarked the concept asserting that "is something that has already been decided, so let's look at what awaits us because we should think more about other things. My personal preferences do not play a decisive role in the decisions that are made for the choice of new fighters, Nintendo, has more voice ".

Do this due clarification, the Japanese author then adds that "in any case, the 'theme' of this character (Byleth from Fire Emblem Three Houses, ed.) it was the freshness it would bring to the game, because the fighters we include tend to come from series that have a long history behind them. For example, the Dragon Quest Hero, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Banjo & Kazooie first appeared about 20 or 30 years ago, so we wanted to include them to expand the range of characters. ".

Sakurai's statements add to the rumors related to the denial of Disney summits to expand the roster of Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighters with Sora of Kingdom Hearts 3.