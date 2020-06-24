Super Smash Bros Ultimate: new Amiibo and Mii costumes, there is also the Vault Boy of Fallout

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After officially presenting Min Min of ARMS in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, there is also confirmation of the arrival of the Mii costumes and an unpublished series of Amiibo figurines for Nintendo Switch.

During the digital event that revealed the protagonist of the new DLC connected to the Fighters Pass Volume 2, Masahiro Sakurai and the guys from Sora Ltd showed the new Mii costumes destined to land in the brawler fighting game for Switch.

SSBU's new selection of Mii costumes from Round 6 will allow us to wear the clothes of Ninjara, Heihachi, Callie is Marie: the real protagonist of the additional package will however be the Vault Boy, the cute mascot of Fallout's post-apocalyptic video games. All Mii costumes immortalized in the video that you can admire at the beginning of the article will be available starting from June 30th, coinciding with the launch of the expansion of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 dedicated to Min Min by ARMS.

As for the new Amiibo figurines, however, Nintendo invites all fans to wait until end of 2020 in order to expand its collection with Hero is Joker, the two characters from the rolistic dimensions of Dragon Quest is Person.