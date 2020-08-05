Super Smash Bros Ultimate is still updated: a new stage arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nintendo has released the 8.1.0 update for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, an update that introduces a new stage and solves various bugs and technical problems reported by the community in recent weeks.

In particular the Small Battlefield stage is added, as well as the ability to select specific music for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination levels. Other improvements concern the online sector with a better balance of some aspects, better management of the preferred rules and updates on the server side to make the overall experience even more stable.

Nintendo is continuing to support Super Smash Bros Ultimate with new content On a regular basis, two new Amiibo from the SSBU series will also be released next fall, namely the Hero of Dragon Quest and Joker from Persona 5, among the latest characters added to the fighting game roster.

ARMS Min Min made its debut in Smash Bros in June, being well received by the community, it is a character who certainly well suited to the gameplay of a fast-paced and fast-paced fighting game, who knows that other ARMS heroes may not make an appearance in the Sakurai game in the future.