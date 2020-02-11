Super Smash Bros Ultimate: here is the launch trailer of the Fighter Pass

Share it:

The official YouTube channel of Nintendo Italy has just welcomed the launch trailer of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass, the package of additional characters that will further expand the brawler roster.

By purchasing the add-on package on Nintendo's eShop you will have access to the following characters:

Joker, from the Persona series

The Hero, protagonist of Dragon Quest

Banjo and Kazooje, from the homonymous series

Terry Bogard, from Fatal Fury

Byleth, from Fire Emblem

Buying the bundle also gives you access to the exclusive Mix Swordsman set based on Rex, one of the characters of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The cost of the DLC on the digital store of the Grande N is 24.99 euros but, in case you are interested in only one of these characters, know that it is also possible to proceed with the individual purchase of the wrestlers for the price of 5.99 euros.

Speaking of new playable characters, did you know that Disney prevented Sora from coming to Kingdom Hearts 3 in Super Smash Bros Ultimate? In addition, according to GameInformer's Imran Khan, one of the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighters will be Master Chief.

We also remind you that Nintendo has announced the arrival of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2.