Super Smash Bros Ultimate exceeds 20 million copies sold

That Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most popular titles on Nintendo Switch is now well known, but thanks to the intervention of Masahiro Sakurai on the latest issue of Famitsu it was possible to learn how the exclusivity of the Grande N has exceeded the 20 million units sold worldwide.

This is a very interesting confirmation, since the official Japanese site of the Big N has not updated for a few months, reporting that Super Smash Bros Ultimate is stopped at 19.9 million copies sold. Unfortunately, we are not told what the current position of the game is in the ranking of the best-selling titles ever on the Switch, but it is very likely that the brawler starring the characters of numerous Nintendo intellectual properties and not only continues to occupy the third place . In this ranking, stopped at 30 June 2020, we find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in first place with 26.74 million copies followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 22.40 million copies.

We remind you that over the next few weeks two new Super Smash Bros Ultimate Amiibo will arrive, namely Joker from Persona 5 and the hero of Dragon Quest. In case you missed it, a new Super Smash Bros Ultimate stage was introduced last month.