Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC: Sora and Master Chief are the candidates of Imran Khan

Following the introduction of Byleth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and the announcement of an additional set of characters coming as DLC within the fighting game, fans wonder which next fighters will join the roster.

Several experts from the gaming universe have recently freely discussed this topic during a new appointment with Kinda Funny Games. Among them, we also find Imran Khan, known former editor of Game Informer. During the broadcast, the latter put his two possible candidates on the plate: Master Chief, face of the Halo Saga, or Sora, the Keyblade hero of the beloved Kingdom Hearts saga.

Both would certainly be a welcome addition to the community of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but at the moment there do not seem to be any concrete elements that suggest one or the other. In fact, simple chasing continues on the subject hypotheses, rumors and rumors, including references to Disney's alleged disagreement with Sora's presence on SSBU.

Nintendo, for its part, maintains, as usual, the usual confidentiality on the matter: to find out who will be the next to debut in the fighting game, there is therefore nothing left to do but wait patiently for an announcement on the part by the Kyoto House, probably in course of a new Nintendo Direct.