Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct: time and where to watch live and online streaming

Follow the Direct Super Smash Bros. Ultimate live

Nintendo recently announced for this one January 16, 2020 a new Direct focused, this time, on his popular fighting video game Super Smah Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch. Presented by Masashiro Sakurai, it will be a special program of 35 minutes long in which we will meet the fifth and last fighter of Fighter pass of the title and that can be followed live on the internet, either through the usual Nintendo channels or through our special live broadcast.

Schedule: what time is the Super Smah Bros. Ultimate Direct?

The Super Smah Bros. Ultimate Direct it will be broadcast tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, 2020, starting at 15:00 hours (CET) in Spain and will have a total duration of 35 minutes. It can be followed through official Nintendo channels on YouTube and on direct from MeriStation, where we will give the last hour and all the details during the retransmission. Below you can check the Direct's schedules in Spanish-speaking areas:

Spain: 3:00 p.m. on January 16

Mexico: 8.00 a.m. on January 16

Costa Rica: 8.00 a.m. on January 16

El Salvador: 8.00 a.m. on January 16

Honduras: 8.00 a.m. on January 16

Guatemala: 8.00 a.m. on January 16

Nicaragua: 8.00 a.m. on January 16

Chile: 11.00h on January 16

Argentina: 11.00h on January 16

Paraguay: 11.00 a.m. on January 16

Uruguay: 11.30h on January 16

Dominican Republic: 10.00 a.m. on January 16

Ecuador: 9.00 a.m. on January 16

Peru: 9.00 a.m. on January 16

How to watch live online

The Super Smah Bros. Ultimate Direct can be seen live via streaming through the different official channels of Nintendo, either from its official channel of Youtube or the official page of Nintendo Direct. You can also follow the Direct live on MeriStation, where we will make a minute by minute with all the news and surprises that Nintendo presents and that you can enjoy from half an hour before the start of the streaming.

Where to see it:

Source | Nintendo