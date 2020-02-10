Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Cydonia plays with Byleth, the new fighter from Fire Emblem

Share it:

Recently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate welcomed Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth, a fighter included in Fighters Pass 1 which officially closed the first season of content.

As we await news on the roster of the previously announced Fighters Pass 2, Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo, one of the leading Italian experts on Pokémon, has shown that he is also familiar with the fighting game of Masahiro Sakurai bringing the spectators of the Tey channel of Everyeye discovering Byleth, the new fighter armed with a wide variety of hero relics, including the Sword of Creation. Cydonia illustrated her combat system and highlighted the moves she can use in battle. The broadcast aired yesterday, but don't worry! If you missed it, you can fix it by looking at the 2 hour reply attached at the top of this news!

We take this opportunity to invite you to sign up to Everyeye's Twitch channel, essential to be able to interact with other viewers in chat. Clicking on the button with the bell icon will also activate the reception of notifications on your devices, so you will not risk losing future transmissions. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The Challenger Set 5 of Fighters Pass 1 he also introduced the scenery of the Garreg Mach monastery, a Byleth route in Classic mode, a Scoreboard of spirits and 11 pieces of music from the Fire Emblem series.