Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Community Clash V2, the community tournament is back

It promises another exciting year of exports for the Italian competitive scene of Super Smash Bros Ultimate and to inaugurate it, after the success of the first edition, will be the Community Clash.

The tournament 1 vs 1 open to all the communities of the Peninsula, it is ready to return in a new, even richer form than last year: the Community Clash V2. A real version 2.0 of the competition, which, starting next February 23, will tour Italy in search of the best fighting game player designed by Masahiro Sakurai. The 2020 edition sees the introduction of multiple qualifying stages, six physical and two online, as well as the official support of Nintendo, which has always been at the forefront in giving support to its communities.

The first date that will kick off the dance is on February 23 at the GamePeople of Quartu Sant’Elena. It will then continue on March 15 at the Clan Gaming Center in Catania, on March 29 at the RedStar Gaming in Rome, on May 16 at the Cinema Vittoria in Modena, on May 31 at the Dren Esport Bar in Naples and, finally, on June 6 at the VGP Milan home. From each of these stages the strongest player will be selected, for a total of six, to which will be added the two qualifiers of the online stages. This time, therefore, 8 members of the communities will compete in Milan to obtain the title of best player in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Italy.

The challenge among the players of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate communities is ready to go and this time it does with the official support of Nintendo. A further recognition that gives even more prestige to a competition that has all the credentials to become an essential appointment in the tournament calendar of every fan. With the Community Clash V2, Nintendo allows players to compete both on the Italian territory and online, giving everyone the opportunity to take part in a tournament that will further increase the harmony and cohesion of the various communities scattered throughout Italy. For all information on the competition and registration, which will open shortly, just a few clicks on the official website.