Super Smash Bros Ultimate: all the Direct announcements of 16 January

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The director of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Masahiro Sakurai has revealed that Byleth, the celebrated mercenary and professor of the Fire Emblem series, will be ready to teach his opponents a lesson in Super Smash Bros Ultimate from January 29th.

In addition to Byleth, who specializes in ranged combat, Challenger Set 5 will also include a new scenario, the Garreg Mach monastery, and 11 songs from the Fire Emblem series. Along with these news for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the live show also presented Shadows of the Ceremony, a new DLC for Fire Emblem: Three Houses which will be available from February 13th for all owners of the game's expansion pass.

All users who own the Fighters Pass or purchase Challenger Set 5 separately will have access to the new content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Byleth will be the 80th playable character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which thanks to its rich cast of characters from numerous series is already the biggest crossover in the history of video games. This brave warrior from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, whose arsenal includes the Sword of Creation and three other hero relics, will be able to turn the tide of any confrontation. To make the most of it, players will need to carefully consider when to advance and when to hold their position.

In the scenario of Byleth, the Garreg Mach monastery, some of the most popular fans of Fire Emblem appear: Three Houses, including Edelgard of the Black Eagles, Claude of the Golden Deer and Dimitri of the Blue Lions. The Challenger Set 5 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also includes a new Spirit Scoreboard, with the spirits of most of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters appearing in the Byleth scenario and a new Classic mode course, "Heroic Legacy", with some of the levels most famous in the history of the series.

From January 29 A new Mii Warrior costume inspired by the independent run-and-gun Cuphead title will also be available. Players who purchase it will receive a new song, Floral Fury, which was played during the clash with Cagney Carnation in Cuphead.

In addition to Byleth's arrival, Masahiro Sakurai has announced new details on Fighters Pass 2, which will include six other characters already in development. By purchasing it, players will be able to receive six new challenger sets as they are released. As with the already published sets, each of them will include a new character, a scenario and several music tracks. Buyers of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will also get a exclusive costume for the Mii Swordsman: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ancestral armor.

The news for Super Smash Bros Ultimate does not end there. During the live show, two new amiibo were shown which will be on sale at selected retailers from 17 January: Dark Samus, the mysterious impersonator of Samus, e Richter, the Eco character of Simon Belmont.

Fans of Fire Emblem Three Houses will also be happy to know that they will soon be able to discover the fourth secret house of the Official Academy, the Cinere Lupi, with the arrival on February 13 of DLC Ash Shadows, included in the game's expansion pass.

New characters, scenarios and music tracks will make their arrival in Super Smash Bros Ultimate with the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Players can also continue to purchase the current Fighters Pass at a price of € 24.99 to access the first five Challenger Sets . The downloadable characters Joker, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie and Terry Bogard are already available, while Byleth will arrive on January 29th. It is also possible to purchase the various Challenger Sets individually, at a price of € 5.99 each.