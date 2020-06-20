Super Smash Bros Ultimate: a new character will be revealed on Monday!

Share it:

Representatives of Sora Ltd and Nintendo set a digital event for Monday 22 June that will reveal a new Super Smash Bros Ultimate character for Switch.

The new DLC developed by Masahiro Sakurai at home, it will be announced by the historic director of the brawler fighting game; the presentation event will last approximately 35 minutes and will provide all the details on the wrestler's skills and the additional content that will accompany him on the Nintendo Switch blockbuster roster.

According to the authors of Sora Ltd themselves, the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate character linked to Fighters Pass Volume 2 will be a hero from the universe of ARMS, the original fighting game developed by Nintendo EPD and launched in June 2017 on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

The entire digital show will be broadcast on the Nintendo Italia YouTube channel from 16:00 Italian. As usual, in the afternoon of Monday 22 June you will find on the pages of Everyeye.it a complete report on the news and surprises reserved for us by the team led by Sakurai. In the meantime, we leave you to our guide on how to become champions in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.