Super Nintendo World: work in progress between giant Yoshi and Piranha Plants

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has been quite some time since the Kyoto House announced to the public its intention to build a Nintendo theme park at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan.

The structure dedicated to entertainment signed by Grande N was supposed to open the gates during the summer of 2020, just in time for the highly anticipated Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Unfortunately, as widely known, the negative international economic situation linked to the explosion of the international health crisis linked to the pandemic since COVID-19 he later forced the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee to make the difficult decision to postpone the sporting event.

With the 2020 Olympics postponed and a global situation not yet fully returned to normal, the Kyoto House has also chosen to communicate a postponement for the opening of the Super Nintendo World in Osaka. The theme park inauguration is now awaited for theAutumn this year, but a further shift to the 2021. Despite this, work continues at full speed on the structure, which gradually takes shape. On the net, in particular, the movie that you find at the bottom of this news has leaked. Offering a small glimpse of the location, the video immortalizes Piranha plants giants, one Yoshi in movement, huge suspended golden coins and much more: what do you think?