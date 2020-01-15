Technology

Super Nintendo World theme park releases new video and a bracelet

January 15, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan have held a conference in Japan where they have offered new details about the Super Nintendo World theme park, which will open its doors before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next July 24.

An app to complete challenges while we are in Super Nintendo World

The amusement park is being built in the franchise located in Osaka, but later it will also do the same at Universal Parks in Hollywood and Orlando in the case of the United States; and in Singapore, as an expansion plan in Asia. To present all the news they have published a new promotional video of the game and the slogan that will accompany the theme park: “No limit”, Which we can translate as“ Without limits ”.


Super Nintendo World
Super Nintendo World presentation conference | Bloomberg

Super Nintendo World will feature an application for mobile devices, which will offer more details soon, but that will be provided with information related to the event and that will actively participate in the experience of the attendees when they are inside the park. It will have a classic map, as in the plumber's platform games, full of activities, challenges Y classifications.

Also, an interactive bracelet that will play a key role in the experience. One of the examples explained in the meeting is that data will be shared on the coins collected by each visitor with respect to the others, among other data for the purpose of assistance gamification. As we see, there will be at least six different models of this bracelet and will communicate directly with the app.


Super Nintendo World presentation conference | Bloomberg
Super Nintendo World presentation conference | Bloomberg

Regarding the new trailer, which lasts about three minutes, it has music composed by the Swedish duo Galantis and singer Charli XCX.

Super Nintendo World, presented there by July 2017, began to be built in October 2018, about two years to create what they expect is the most exciting and spectacular amusement park that a fan of sagas can imagine as The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Pokemon, Animal crossing, Yoshi, Donkey Kong or Star fox; all of them with representation in this space of Universal Studios Japan.

Images | Bloomberg

