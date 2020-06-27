Super Nintendo World, nothing to do for summer 2020: opening postponed

Share it:

2020, or at least its first half, was unfortunately the protagonist of complex events, which made it impossible to carry out many events of international importance.

The epidemic of Coronavirus, in addition to forcing many states to adopt emergency measures to ensure the containment of contagion, has meant that many sporting events were canceled or postponed. Among the latter, also, of course, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, planned for the summer in the Japanese capital. To celebrate the event, Nintendo aimed to inaugurate the first Super Nintendo World to the world, a theme park dedicated to the imagery of the Kyoto House.

Under construction at the Universal Studios in Osaka, another Japanese metropolis, the structure was to open the gates in time for the Olympics. Initially held fixed in summer 2020, the opening period has now been officially postponed. According to reports from Nikkei, the theme park should now open in theautumn 2020, but the difficulties in predicting the evolution of the international health situation lead not to exclude a reference to the 2021.

Meanwhile, work on the construction of the Super Nintendo World continues, while the audience of gamers linked to the Big N is eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new Nintendo Direct, to discover all the news arriving on Nintendo Switch over the next few months .