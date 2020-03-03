Super Meghan ready to conquer Hollywood as a Marvel heroine?

Share it:

Actress, duchess, new actress: le latest news on Meghan Markle confidently assert a movie Marvel that the former royal would like to do as a superheroine. Can you imagine it?

After the farewell to the British Royal Family, the rumors about the future of Harry and Meghan in Canada chase each other very fast: in March 2020 they will return to the UK for a series of final events such as royals (so Queen Elizabeth asked and obtained) and then really Meghan Do you want to go back to TV and cinema like before meeting Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle's news that she would like a superhero role in a Marvel movie like Scarlett Johannson (who has been a Black Widow in the franchise for several years) popped up in the Daily Mail, which is sure that the (almost) ex-Duchess of Sussex told her agent in Hollywood to find her a super Meghan role and then bounced off of nation to nation, without the news having been confirmed by the person concerned.

Meghan Markle news, are you really going to see her in a Marvel movie?

Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. He has already closed the contract for the voiceover with Disney and has now found out that he wants to make a superhero film, as a voice actress or actress. She knows that people will not forgive her for this choice, but she is determined to act again and is thinking of a great film, with a great production and a mega compensation in which she will not be the only one at the center of the scene.

Meghan's plans for the future have been revealed since Daily Mail, who reportedly listened to them from the speakerphone of the American Duchess agent, Nick Collins. Meghan Markle's desire is to be perceived by the public as Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence or Halle Berry who have all taken part in a heroine film and who at the same time have a career appreciated for their roles dramatic and committed.

Meghan Markle on the Suits set when she was still acting in 2016. READ: Promo of Black Lightning 3 × 13: The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four and first image of Gravedigger USA NetworkGetty Images

Do you remember that, as soon as the bomb went off Sussexit had the news come out that Meghan would dub a new Disney documentary? The news was confirmed and Meghan Markle on his recent trip to Los Angeles would have already closed the project and recorded the voiceover. If there really is cinema or TV in the future of Sussex and in particular Meghan, we will know in many months with official press releases. In the middle, it's all a rumor, especially related to the fact that the haters of Harry and Meghan are convinced that it was she who convinced her husband to give up the official role to live a freer and monetizable life, as if they were living brands (such as they are already, on the other hand, at least potentially).

Have you ever thought that Harry had the same desire as his wife, if not more since he was born, to escape from the impositions of the palace? And that maybe he has always known, since he started with Meghan Markle, that their fate would have been far from London, perhaps with his freer wife and with decidedly more powerful quotations of the past returned to the set? Who knows if Meghan Markle will turn into a Wonder Woman with incredible powers: in a few months we will have confirmation of all her projects.

