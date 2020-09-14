Super Mario turns 35 today! New screenshots from 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch

In data September 13, 1985, exactly 35 years ago, the videogame myth of the Italian plumber was born, with the publication in Japan of Super Mario Bros per Famicom.

Despite the presence of the character already in the Donkey Kong universe in 1981, the debut of the game for the NES is still today considered the real birthday of video game icon. To celebrate the anniversary in grand style, the top management Nintendo have announced various initiatives within an entirely dedicated Direct, on the occasion of which it was officially announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The collection, which will include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy, has returned to show itself in some new ones screenshot, taken from the Nintendo Switch version of all three titles. The images, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news, allow you to take a new look at the collection of adventures in three dimensions of Mario’s adventures, arriving on the hybrid console starting from the next Friday 18 September.

At the moment Super Mario 3D All-Stars is sold out on Amazon USA, with the game already appearing as the second best-selling title of the entire 2020. Players interested in the title can already proceed with the pre-order: in this regard, we remind you that Super Mario 3D All-Stars is still available on Amazon Italy.