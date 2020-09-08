Technology

Super Mario School: GameStop diaries, cases and backpacks

September 8, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

There is little time left to return to school and to make the return to school less bitter, GameStop offers the new Super Mario school line with cases, diaries and backpacks, for sale online and in the chain’s stores.

The Super Mario school line includes the 2020/2021 daily (available in various models), Super Mario case with the face of the Nintendo mascot, backpack with pocket (available in Mario, Toad, Yoshi and Peach models), Super Mario backpack in various models, mini backpack and pencil case Oval.

Super Mario School from GameStop

The GameStop Back to School line also includes school products and accessories dedicated to Fortnite, Harry Poter, Minecraft Stranger Things, Dragon Ball e Pusheen, find the complete line on the website and in stores. Undoubtedly a good opportunity to renew your school kit by starting the year in the company of your favorite characters from the world of video games, cinema, TV series and comics.

READ:  Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War: guida all'upgrade alle versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.