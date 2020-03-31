Super Mario: New details of possible remasters

Share it:

Yesterday we told you that Nintendo could be preparing something big to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.. Specifically, with a view to remastering multiple of the classic games of the saga for the Nintendo Switch. And also, the information came from the hand of some media that claimed to have very reliable sources. It was the case of VGC, without going any further.

However, with the passing of the hours, not only have other media confirmed that this is all real, but new details have also come regarding the way these games would arrive and what exactly they would be. And they are such interesting data, that it is worth reviewing them in a new article.

Without going any further, VGC has added to its report that Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy will be treated as one "special anniversary collection. " In other words, they would arrive in a single pack.

In addition, its own sources also support reports on the Super Mario 3D World port, which is supposedly set to be a 'Deluxe' edition with new levels and content. So in that case it could be a game that comes individually.

In addition, regarding yesterday's information, it should be said that there have been other means that have corroborated the leak. For example Eurogamer, who has referred to a remaster of Super Mario Galaxy, assuring that it is "one of the games being prepared for a remaster, along with a pair of Mario 3D among fan favorites.".

To make matters worse, Eurogamer also claims that the new Paper Mario is, in fact, "in process" and that a deluxe edition of Super Mario 3D World (Wii U) is coming to Switch with "a variety of new levels.". For its part, Gematsu has also "heard similar reports" and adds that Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine will also be brought to Nintendo Switch.

Oh, and on the subject of Paper Mario, another medium (Venturebeat) ensures that the game will be a return to the roots of the saga. That is, more similar to Nintendo 64 and GameCube games.

Finally, if there are no delays due to the coronavirus issue, all these remasters are expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch this year 2020. Here is the list of all the projects that have leaked these two days.