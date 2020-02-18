Super Mario meets DOOM: author of Splash Damage shows the World 1-1 in video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Splash Damage Lead Level Designer, Sean Noonan, has completed work on the FPS prototype set in the Super Mario universe and inspired by DOOM.

The reinterpretation of the Super Mario shooter made by the author of Splash Damage is inspired by the pastel-colored graphics and the soft shapes of the Super Mario 3D World for Wii U and from those of 3D Land for Nitendo 3DS, all immersed in a typically FPS context like that of DOOM.

The Noonan project was born to show the skills of the Visual Studio, the graphic engine used by the designer to show off his skills and the flexibility of this engine: the World 1-1 of Super Mario Bros. for NES which he recreated, therefore, should not be destined for publication, especially in light of the obvious copyright infringement problems he may face.

On the other hand, the author of the British software house who recently collaborated with The Coalition on the development of Gears 5 (and is currently working on the Gears Tactics project) he made a 30 second film and allowed his friend youtuber GmanLives to make a 7-minute video gameplay: take a look at it and tell us what you think of this FPS reinterpretation of the epic story of the mustachioed plumber Large N..