Super Mario Maker 2 without brakes: over 20 million levels created!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is undoubtedly a particularly happy time for fans of the mustachioed plumber, with the good Super Mario about to celebrate his thirty-fifth birthday.

And it seems that the aura of a videogame icon that surrounds the Nintendo character is brighter than ever. This is confirmed by the significant success achieved over time by Super Mario Maker 2, editor dedicated to the most creative fans of adventures in two dimensions. Recently, Nintendo America has in fact officially confirmed that, to date, the community active on the Nintendo Switch exclusive has even given birth to over 20 million levels!

Definitely an important milestone, for a game that can count on continuous support from fans. Designed, shaped and uploaded by gamers, the customized levels can be freely explored by all owners of the title available on Nintendo Switch. Between simpler productions and decidedly elaborate creations, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a vast selection of the best levels of Super Mario Maker 2.

But the universe of the Italian plumber is not made up of only two dimensions: Mario has found himself crossing three-dimensional worlds several times, most recently in the acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey. While waiting for an unreleased chapter, the most iconic episodes of this genre will arrive with the Super Mario 3D All Stars collection for Nintendo Switch.