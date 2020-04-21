Super Mario Maker 2 receives a last update with a world editor

Share it:

The last update you will receive Super Mario Maker 2 It will also be one of the largest in the game, as it will even allow you to create complete worlds, it will bring the seven Koopalings, a mushroom from Super Mario Bros. 2, the frog costume, the Super Acorn from Super Mario Bros. u, the Flower Boomerang, the Cannon Box and much more.

The world editor allows players to create up to eight worlds in total with up to forty levels. Players can create their own paths, pipes, bridges, and more to shape their custom worlds.

Every world can be aesthetically desasaplanded underground, desert, snow, sky, forest, volcano, or night. These worlds can be shared with other players to become desasaplanders of more complete Mario experiences than we could have ever imagined.

Along with this has arrived a ton of objects that, as always, represent an almost infinite multiplication of the possibilities of the levels since they can be combined with the already endless collection of objects that was available to players to date.

Super Mario Maker 2 says goodbye in style with an update that has nothing to envy to the previous ones and that crowns one of the best exclusives that Nintendo Switch has had since its release.

In our analysis we told you that "35 years of jumps and Goombas collected in the first traditional and lateral Super Mario from Switch, which returns to infinity as in Wii U and 3DS. The successful incorporation of the 3D World style, the maximum interest and invitation with the levels-puzzle or all the inclusions for the multiplayer in all its aspects (especially when the patch arrives), compensate that the Story mode has not been so inspired or to create Remain tedious on both the touch screen with your finger and the console in the Dock. But, without a doubt, this is one of the games of the summer and it is to be happy to be able to enjoy it with Joy-Con"