Super Mario Maker 2 increases the number of levels we can climb to 100

One of the multiple games that Nintendo threw for Switch last year was Super Mario Maker 2. Thanks to the passionate community of players who reached the title, more than two million levels have already accumulated in less than a month. By the end of July, more than four million levels had been shared online. Currently the figure has reached 10 million, so Nintendo wanted to celebrate it with a free update that extends to 100 the number of levels that each player can create and raise (so far they were 64). To give you an idea of ​​the creativity that the players present, a user created a level based on Avengers: Endgame, full of winks to the movie.

What's new in Super Mario Maker 2

In addition to the update mentioned, we also remember that since version 2.0 of the game arrived we can play as Link, in addition to having various level elements such as the Master Sword. It wasn't a patch, but a free expansion that came to Super Mario Maker 2 on December 5 to greatly expand the title options. In addition to various elements to place in the levels, they also added a new game mode called “Ninji time trial"

In this modality we can fight for the best time in levels created by Nintendo exclusively for this mode. We remember that to access it we need to have a active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. In addition, we can see the ghosts of other players as we move forward; a way to encourage competition and introduce a competitive online mode time trial. As a reward, we can get new stamps and costumes for our avatar once we complete these levels.

The title is available at Nintendo Switch since June 28, 2019. In our analysis, it received an 8.5, so it is a remarkable title to consider.

Source: Nintendo Twitter