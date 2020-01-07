Super Mario Maker 2 already has more than 10 million community levels

Share it:

The success of Super Mario Maker 2 It resides largely in a creative community that has already managed to overcome the 10 million levels uploaded to the game servers, making it a virtually infinite experience.

Nintendo has decided to reward the community by increasing the level of levels that each player can have up to 100, so the figure of 10 million will continue to rise over the next few years.

Thanks to the creativity of Makers around the world, there are now over 10 million playable courses in # SuperMarioMaker2! To celebrate, you can now upload up to 100 courses to Course World! pic.twitter.com/v23ALxyVAS – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020

This overwhelming amount of shared levels is possible thanks to a powerful editor with enough tools to support millions of different creations thanks to the use of iconic elements of the dozens of video games of the Super Mario franchise (and other Nintendo) that we have been receiving since The birth of the character.