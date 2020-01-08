Super Mario Maker 2: 10 million levels loaded, the upload limit rises to 100 stages

Share it:

Super Mario Maker 2 continues to prove to be a great success for Nintendo. The worthy successor of the first chapter of the game, who had literally given us the keys to the game Mushroom Kingdom to create new levels to our liking, it does not cease to amaze, reaching another important milestone.

The Big N has indeed announced that the users of the game have exceeded the remarkable figure of 10 million levels loaded, for a longevity that at this point becomes practically infinite.

To celebrate the event, Nintendo itself has increased the number of levels that each user can upload and make available to everyone after creating them, which now passes to a total of 100, so you can unleash your imagination even more, as well as play even more levels, potentially.

Super Mario Maker 2 it came out exclusively on Nintendo Switch last summer: if you still haven't managed to recover it, on our website you will find some really interesting collections of levels, which could be right for you. Check out the latest update of the game, with this crossover between Zelda and Mario, and the best 5 levels of Super Mario Maker 2 that can be played alone.

Plus, of course, you can also read our Super Mario Maker 2 review.