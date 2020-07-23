Super Mario is not Italian but Japanese … incredible, but true!

Share it:

Mario is no longer a plumber, as confirmed by Nintendo just before the launch of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, today we discover that the mascot of the Kyoto house it is not Italian … but Japanese! Let's clarify.

To reveal the Mario's true nationality it's Masayuki Uemura, the man who designed the Famicom / NES, recently interviewed by Kotaku. On this occasion Uemura clarified that "Super Mario Bros is not set in Japan but the character is Japanese, although the name Mario seems Italian, it is not Italian. They were good at creating this very ambiguous situation. "

A statement that made you discuss, moreover Mario seems anything but Japanese. Starting from the famous expression "Mamma Mia"pronounced with a clear Italian accent down to the surname (Mario, in fact), difficult to imagine that Mario could be Japanese.

In past years Shigeru Miyamoto has repeatedly reiterated that Mario is "an Italian plumber in New York"… who knows if Nintendo or Miyamoto himself will take an official position on Masayuki Uemura's statements. And what do you think? Is Mario Italian or Japanese? Let us know your opinion in the space below dedicated to comments.