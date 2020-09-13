Super Mario Bros: Nintendo opens a site for the 35th anniversary of its release in Japan

After making people exclaim “Mammamia!” to millions of fans with the announcement of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the other reveal of the latest Direct, Nintendo celebrates the 35th anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros in Japan with the opening of a new portal dedicated to its own iconic mascot.

The new section of the Nintendo.co.jp website evokes the deeds accomplished by the mustachioed plumber in his debut on Famicom, the first home console that the Kyoto house proposed in the West in the mid-1980s as NES (the acronym for Nintendo Entertainment System).

Since launch day, which took place in Japan on September 13, 1985, Super Mario Bros. has attracted the attention of fans and contributed significantly to the rebirth of the digital entertainment industry, after the crisis triggered by the collapse of the actors who, like Atari, had helped shape the second generation of consoles

Between sketches, short videos and numerous anecdotes, the portal (unfortunately only available in Japanese) offers an overview of the adventures lived by Super Mario to snatch Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches. Nintendo’s site also opens a window on Super Mario Bros 2, the chapter known in Europe and North America as Super Mario The Lost Levels. Those who want to try their hand at the challenges of the “lost levels” of Super Mario for NES, can do so starting from September 18 with the arrival in Italy of Game & Watch Super Mario Bros, the microconsole that celebrates the 35 years of the Nintendo hero.