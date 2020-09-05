Super Mario All-Stars: How much has Galaxy improved? Let’s find out in video

Share it:

Nintendo is preparing to celebrate the thirty-fifth anniversary of Super Mario with multiple initiatives aimed at celebrating a character who made history. Among these is the Super Mario All-Stars collection, which will include three big pieces like Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy.

All games, from three different console generations – Nintendo 64, GameCube and Wii – they will be polished so as not to look bad on the Nintendo Switch screens. We have already had the opportunity to appreciate the graphic improvements of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, and it is now time to do the same for Galaxy, once again thanks to a comparison made by GameXPlain. As you can also see in the video attached at the bottom of this news, the increase in resolution is easily appreciated. In addition to the considerable improvement in image cleanliness, in any case, there are no other relevant changes.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be launched next September 18 at the price of 59.99 euros. Beware, though: physical copies will have a limited edition, while the digital version will be sold on Nintendo eShop it will cease on March 31, 2021. Different destiny for Super Mario World 3D World, which will return in an improved and expanded edition in the contents without time limits of sale, which is called Super Mario World 3D World + Bowser Fury.