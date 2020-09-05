Super Mario All-Stars arrives in the SNES Nintendo Switch Online catalog

Share it:

Besides Super Mario 3D All-Stars per Switch, Nintendo also announced the arrival of the original Super Mario All-Stars for Super Nintendo, now available in the SNES catalog for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Super Mario All-Stars It was originally released in 1993 on Super Nintendo and includes 16-bit versions of Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 2 The Lost Levels (at the time making its absolute debut in the West), Super Mario Bros 2 and Super Mario Bros 3. The collection is now playable on Switch exclusively for Nintendo Online subscribers, who will find the collection in the SNES app catalog.

On September 18, however, it will be possible to get your hands on Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection that includes Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002) and Super Mario Galaxy (Wii), while Super Mario Galaxy 2 is absent. forget also the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros coming in November in a special limited edition, a real micro console that includes three games (Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros The Lost Levels e Ball Super Mario Edition) and functionality as a clock with exclusive backgrounds and easter eggs.