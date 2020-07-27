Super Mario 64: Luigi discovered in the source code, here is the 3D model!

Share it:

After 24 years we can put an end to one of the greatest mysteries in the world of video games, linked to the absence of Luigi in Super Mario 64, Nintendo 64 launch game back in 1996. As you know, Luigi is not present in the game but the original plans provided for his appearance …

The leak of the Super Mario 64 source code actually made it possible to find traces of a polygonal model of Luigi, rather crude compared to that of his brother Mario but in any case the files confirm the desire to add Luigi to the game, a decision later rejected by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Miyamoto himself back in 1996 confirmed the existence of one multiplayer mode with Mario and Luigi, idea shelved for technical problems, the hardware limitations of N64 in fact would not have allowed this mode to run in the best way. Luigi then appeared in Super Mario 64 DS together with Mario, Wario and Yoshi, however today he went further because the modders were able to extrapolate the model from the source code and add it to Super Mario 64 via a PC mod.

A historical discovery which testifies that Luigi's presence was widely expected in the development phase but never materialized, despite the various clues scattered throughout the game, including the famous phrase "L is Real 2041"shown on a plaque by the fountain in the castle garden.