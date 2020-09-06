Super Mario 3D World: will the Switch version be faster than the WiiU one?

Share it:

Among the most interesting announcements of yesterday’s unexpected Direct dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Super Mario we certainly find Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, reissue of the exclusive WiiU that will arrive on Switch next year with a brand new expansion. According to some fans, the game could also offer a gameplay revisited.

By directly comparing the gameplay videos of the two versions, it is in fact possible to notice some differences in terms of gameplay that do not in any way concern the technical sector and therefore do not depend on the resolution or framerate. The Nintendo Switch version game appears slightly faster, an indication that the Big N may have made some tweaks to the game to make it more frenetic (there are those who even speak of 20-30%), although it cannot be excluded that it may be a simple illusion due to the way in which the announcement trailer has been mounted. Another important change that can be seen from the comparison concerns the camera, whose stance has been slightly changed and now offers a better view of the action.

Pending confirmation from the parties concerned, we remind you that the release of the game is set for the next one February 12, 2021 exclusively on Switch. Have you already taken a look at the new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Amiibo?