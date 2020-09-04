Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Nintendo announces two new Amiibo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After announcing in the course of the unexpected Nintendo Direct today the re-release of Super Mario 3D World for Nintendo Switch, which will be accompanied by the unreleased expansion Bowser’s Fury, the Big N has revealed the arrival of a Amiibo pair inspired by the transformations of the WiiU game.

To expand the already rich collection of Amiibo come in fact Mario e Peach in cat version, both arriving on the same day as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, or the next February 12, 2021. Unfortunately, the only information we know about these two collectible figurines, whose pre-orders do not seem to have started yet, are the appearance and the release date and no details are known about the function they will have if placed on the Controller’s NFC sensor. Pro or of the joy-COn while playing the title.

We remind you that this is just one of the many innovations announced today, since Nintendo intends to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario with many in-game events and the arrival of the much-rumored Super Mario 3D All-Star, an upcoming collection. on September 18, 2020 and containing Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 64.