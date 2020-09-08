Super Mario 3D AllStars is the 2nd best-selling game of 2020 on Amazon and has not yet been released

Share it:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars per Nintendo Switch is already a best seller, at least in the United States, where it is currently the second best-selling video game of 2020 on Amazon USA, behind Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Announced last week, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be released on September 18th on Nintendo Switch, the game immediately conquered the top of the pre-order rankings in many countries including the United Kingdom, United States and Japan, over the weekend it became the second most successful game of the year on Amazon in the United States. having already surpassed the sales (always and only relative to Amazon USA, of course) of games such as DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last Of Us Part 2, just to name a few.

Part of this exploit it is also presumably due to the limited edition of the game, the collection will remain in production and sale until March 31, 2021 and this has led speculators to sell Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $ 150 on eBay, although we reiterate the title has not yet been released.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes ports of Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002) and Super Mario Galaxy (2007), absent instead Super Mario Galaxy 2 and Super Mario 3D World, the latter coming as a standalone game in February 2021 along with the Bowser’s Fury expansion.

On Amazon.it Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available for pre-order at a price of 59.99 euros.