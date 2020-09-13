Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Which Game Will You Start First?

Among the many initiatives born to celebrate the 35 years of Super Mario we also find the launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch, arriving very soon, or on 18 September. The collection includes the first three adventures of the Nintendo mascot: Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002) and Super Mario Galaxy (2007), three very different games but all extremely important in the history of the series.

Super Mario 64 marked Mario’s transition to 3D entering by right in the history of video games as the first three-dimensional platformer ever while Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy introduced new concepts and mechanics of gameplay, showing the potential of GameCube and Wii.

We ask you: which of these three classics will you play first after purchasing Super Mario 3D All-Stars? The word is yours!