Super Mario 3D All Stars vs Super Mario 64: video comparison between N64 and Nintendo Switch

After several weeks of increasingly insistent rumors at the gates of the Kyoto House, Nintendo finally confirmed the celebrations in grand style for the 35th anniversary of the mustachioed plumber.

The announcement of Super Mario 3D All Stars will formalize the return to the scene of great classics of the universe in three dimensions populated by the videogame icon. The collection will include within it Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario 64, published respectively in 2007, 2002 and 1996. Just the least recent of the triptych of 3D platform adventures is the protagonist of an interesting comparison video.

The team of GameXplain has in fact promptly collected the necessary material to give a first look at thegraphic evolution that can be expected from the reissue of the title. The version of Super Mario 64 contained in Super Mario 3D All Stars will offer a version of the game specially optimized for Nintendo Switch, with in particular the implementation of a higher screen resolution. But how much has the world of the plumber changed from the debut on Nintendo 64 till today? To make a first impression, you can view the video you find at the opening of this news: what do you think of the result?

Pending publication, we remind you that Mario Galaxy 2 is not included in Super Mario 3D All Stars.