Super Mario 3D All Stars vs Mario Sunshine: video confronto tra Game Cube e Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of Super Mario 3D All Stars is just one of the numerous and welcome initiatives with which the Kyoto House will celebrate the 35th birthday of its most famous icon.

The latter is however particularly appreciated as it brings some of the most beloved chapters of the 3D Super Mario adventures to the Nintendo Switch. In the collection, in fact, we find the acclaimed Super Mario Galaxy, which are joined by the famous Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Debuting respectively on the Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 64 and Nintendo Game Cube, the games will arrive on the current flagship console in one optimized version per Nintendo Switch.

In particular, the platformers in three dimensions will boast a better resolution, recently tested by the team of GameXplain. After making a video comparison between Super Mario 64 for N64 and Switch, the portal has in fact analyzed Super Mario Sunshine in more detail. Using the announcement trailer as a parameter Super Mario 3D All Stars, was made on comparison video that you can see directly at the opening of this news: a first and small taste of the graphic evolution that can be expected from the passage from Game Cube a Nintendo Switch.

The Super Mario themed collection, we remind you, will be available only for a limited period of time.