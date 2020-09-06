Super Mario 3D All-Stars, new trailers: Mario 64, Galaxy and Sunshine in action!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a significant dose of rumors, Nintendo has officially announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, collection for Nintendo Switch that will include three famous adventures in three dimensions starring the Italian plumber.

It is specifically about Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy, debuted between the 90s and early 2000s respectively on Nintendo 64, Nintendo Game Cube and Nintendo Wii. All three productions will arrive on the current console of the Grande N in an optimized version enriched with better resolution.

On the occasion of the reveal of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo offered only a fleeting look at the three titles, which later became the protagonists of new trailer in Japanese language. Available at the beginning and at the bottom of this news, the short films offer some further glimpses of the Nintendo Switch versions for Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario 64. What do you think of the collection proposed by the Kyoto House?

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, we remind you, will be available for purchase only for a limited period of time, coinciding with the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the Italian plumber. This is just one of the many Super Mario themed initiatives and news announced by Nintendo for the coming months.